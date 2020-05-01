The Desert Navy Club News

Richard Volpe

Due to recent medical problems associated with the coronavirus, the Desert Navy Club has canceled all their upcoming activities until further notice. This includes all our scheduled Friday meetings on the third Friday of the month, as well as the lunches that normally follow our meetings. Additionally, any other outside activities that the Desert Navy Club typically would be involved with are on hold, and as times change, our leader will address any of these issues on a one-on-one basis.

Our hearts and prayers go out to all, with hope that this can all be turned around in the not-too-distant future. We can never say enough to thank those who go out daily, facing high risks, to perform all the necessary tasks essential to keep our cities safe, under control, and functional. It goes without saying that we all appreciate the hours that are being put in at the hospitals and anywhere where medical support is available and the many who are involved in saving lives. It’s hard to find words to thank them all for that while they face high risks themselves without expecting anything in return.

We are a service-orientated club, and our prayers go out to all those serving, whether active or veterans, and especially those who are constantly in harm’s way. They don’t have the luxury of staying indoors or taking some time off when things of this nature come into play. God bless and stay safe.

If you have any questions or if you’re looking for more information regarding the club, feel free to call Rich at 480-802-2532.