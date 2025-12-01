December 2025, Front Page

The ImproVables Kick Off 2026 with New Year’s Resolutions

The ImproVables are thinking hard about their New Year’s resolutions!

The ImproVables, Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s improv troupe, are starting the new year off right! The troupe will present their hilarious antics in a brand-new show entitled “New Year’s Resolutions”! The show will be performed at Cottonwood Country Club in the Saguaro Room and will include a dinner buffet. Doors will open at 5 p.m., dinner will be at 5:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $30 for both the dinner and the show. Online ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at www.slctinfo.com.

We have all made resolutions each new year: Eat less, exercise more, and so on. This year, let us make these resolutions: Have fun, enjoy life, and laugh a lot. All of these are guaranteed to happen when you are in the audience of an ImproVables show! The show will feature zany antics, scenes based on audience suggestions, and brand-new, never-performed-before games.

The October show at Cottonwood Country Club was a sold-out, solid hit! As an audience member stated, “This was my first time seeing your show! You guys were hilarious!”