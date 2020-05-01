The Library Corner

Bette Hargrave

The Sun Lakes Country Club Library is closed until further notice, but we are thinking of you, our friends and patrons. If you do have books from our library, please keep them until we reopen, as the library volunteers are in the advised state of “Stay at Home, Mask, and Wash Your Hands”!

I’m happy to see my neighbors walking their dogs and one cat, biking, and getting out for fresh air. Stay well, everyone!

The Library Assistant, Pat Weitzel, is in charge of new book purchases. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and our library closure, our Head Librarian, Doreen Taylor, will be off duty through April and maybe May as well.

Watching The Today Show is my routine each morning if possible, and I followed a “Read with Jenna” suggestion recently. Valentine, by Elizabeth Wetmore, a first-time novelist, will keep you turning the pages!

It’s February, 1976, and Odessa, Texas, stands on the cusp of the next great oil boom. Fourteen-year-old Gloria Ramirez appears on the front porch of Mary Rose Whitehead’s ranch house, broken and barely alive, after a vicious attack in a nearby oil field. This sharp, very well written, devastating, and haunting story of violence, race, class, and region also offers beauty and hope. I found laughter and real life characters in Corrine, the six-week-widowed neighbor who doesn’t care to talk to one person in the world, has a stray cat driving her crazy by killing every critter in her yard, and the Huckleberry Finn-type 12-year-old neighborhood pest, Debra Ann, who won’t leave Corrine alone. This novel would make a very good movie, but I enjoy seeing the picture in my mind even better. I loved it!

Other books and author suggestions:

From Club Car Readers Group: The Paris Orphan, by Natasha Lester; Orphan Train, by Christina Baker Kline; Rare Objects, by Kathleen Tessaro; The Orphan’s Tale, by Pam Jenoff; The Necklace, by Claire McMillan

From Reese’s Book Club, The Alice Network, by Kate Quinn

From Costco Buyers Pick, Leopard at the Door, by Jennifer McVeigh.

Thank you for using our library. Happy reading, and I hope to see you at the library very soon. Stay well!