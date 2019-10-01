The Library Corner at SLCC #1

Bette Hargrave

Please welcome our most recent additions to the Library Volunteers: Sharon Bird, Beverly Flanagan, and Norma Futch. They are very excited to be working with us and for you. The librarians are available Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and you may stop in to choose a book anytime the clubhouse building is open.

Come join us October 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the SLCC #1 Activities Open House. We will be in the Arizona Room, Table #5, with a raffle and our cheerful personalities!

We may certainly brag about the remodel of our library. It is beautiful. I am looking forward to the finishing touches: a locked bookcase for our “New Book Purchase” Section and a warm and cozy electric fireplace, just in time for fall – talk about atmosphere!

One of our new books is Outfox by Sandra Brown. I believe Ms. Brown steps it up in the mystery department with this novel. She introduces a very evil, psychotic conman, a driven FBI agent, eight wealthy women, and, of course, a wife. Enjoyable!

We have a section in your library that we call “The Classics.” It is a small section that includes The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway which I’m re-reading and enjoying. Also on the shelves are authors Charles Dickens, Thomas Gallagher, and Henri Charriere, to name a few. I hope you will take a look.

Doreen Taylor, head librarian, and the library board are very sorry to report that Lois Savery, one of our volunteers, has passed away. Lois was a wonderful addition to your library and will be missed by all.

Once again, we wish to thank all of our many friends who donate books and/or finances to this library. You are much appreciated.

Thank you and happy reading!