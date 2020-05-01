Thurston’s Variety Band

Helen Daley

A yearly tradition for the Arizona Classic Jazz Society is to celebrate Sun Lakes’ Cheryl Thurston as she adds another candle to her cake. We are hopeful you will be able to celebrate with Cheryl on Sunday, May 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Phoenix—Chandler Golf Resort in Downtown Chandler. As always, there will be cake for all to enjoy.

Although ACJS usually presents traditional jazz bands, Cheryl is sure her fans will appreciate a wide variety of music, as this may be the first opportunity they’ve had to celebrate live music in a few months. Therefore, she has put together a wonderful variety show where you will hear some jazz and blues but also swing, rock ‘n’ roll, Latin, country, waltzes, and maybe even a line dance and polka.

There will be two dance floors and seating with spacing to meet everybody’s wishes, with the choice of table or theater seating. Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer will be available.

Cheryl’s band will consist of Cheryl on piano and vocals along with the following:

~Roy Calhoun grew up in Phoenix where, at age 13, he won a Boys Club contest and played drums in a band with the likes of Red Nichols and Jack Teagarden, as a teenager worked with locals including Wayne Newton, was recruited by a lounge group in Vegas in the late 1960s, lived in Vegas for nine years playing with stars like Eddy Arnold and the Four Seasons, and has played drums around the Valley ever since moving back.

~Bass player Evan Dain from Tucson has a musical career that encompasses traditional, modern and Latin jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, bluegrass, pop, and country-western. He is currently a permanent member of Wildcat Jazz Band.

~Howard Alden, although known worldwide as a top jazz guitarist, is a musician who knows how to play every note to a variety of songs.

~Dan Reed, a very popular Valley trumpet player and currently a member of the “Sun City Stomperz,” was music director for Princess Cruises, so he plays many kinds of music with many different bands and also teaches.

~Rich Smith is a multi-instrumentalist from Sioux Falls, SD, where he has his own band called “Smooth Groove,” and will play sax with Cheryl.

~Greg Varlotta, known as the tap-dancing trumpet player, is a multi-instrumentalist who currently plays at the Silver Star Theater in Mesa and hits the road with the “Side Street Strutters.” He will play trombone on the 17th.

Please come and support live music. The musicians are anxious to get back into the groove. The cost is $15 ACJS member, $20 non-member (become a member on the 17th and get in free; yearly membership $35 per couple, $25 single). Check the ACJS website at www.azclassicjazz.org or call 480-620-3941 for details.