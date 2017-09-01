Unity: Back home again

Kay Davis

It is September, and the Unity Church of Sun Lakes is looking forward to resuming our Sunday Celebrations at 9:30 a.m. on September 3 in the Arts and Crafts Room of Sun Lakes Country Club. This July and August, the church suspended our regular services. Our members have gone to New Thought churches in the area, some visiting relatives in other states, some to cooler climes, to weddings, graduations, conferences, traveling, and some participated in the Drum Circle here at Sun Lakes Country Club It’s been good to have a change of pace and scene, and now it is time to reconnect and grow in our home group.

Our inspiring and beloved Rev. Debbi Brown Adams will be back to present our lessons and give us spiritual support. Welcome home, Debbi!

If you are new to the neighborhood, here are a few activities we will be having:

We plan to have a book study class after the majority of members return.

Unity Explores is a fun social outing, and we are planning a trip to the Aquarium with lunch to follow; date to be announced.

The Prayer Group meets once a month to meditate and pray for anyone asking for affirmative prayer. On the second Thursday of each month, we meet in Room A-3 at Cottonwood Country Club at 10:30 a.m. September 14 is World Day of Prayer, so please come. All are welcome. If you want prayer support, call Rev. Debbi 602-309-1818.

The Reiki Share group meets every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-2 of Cottonwood Country Club For more information, call Lois Valleau at 480-883-6699.

Some of our favorite performers will be back with us again The Ja-Ja’s will be with us on Sunday, September 17. We all enjoy their beautiful voices and close harmonies.

Check us out on our website, www.unityofsunlakes.org.

It is a joyous time when we reconnect with our Unity family. Come join us and be a part of our loving church community. It is our intention to behold the Christ in you.