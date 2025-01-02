Watch Out! You Never Know What Secrets Lie Hidden in Your Family Tree!

Mark your calendars! The Family Tree, a hysterically funny musical comedy, will be presented by LAFF (Laughter and Friendship Forever), an interfaith arts and entertainment effort that includes an outstanding cast representing many of the religious congregations within Sun Lakes! You’ll howl and roar with laughter as this zany production navigates the life-altering surprises discovered on the branches of a family tree through song and dance! Talk about drama!

Sponsored by Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation, there will be four performances on stage at Sun Lakes Country Club: Saturday, March 29, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 30, at 3 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. Tickets will be available starting Feb. 18 through Sun Lakes Country Club!

Join the fun! Backstage and tech crew positions are still available. Contact Carol Horowitz at [email protected] for further information.

Come LAFF with us!