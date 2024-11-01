Why Should I Practice Meditation?

Mark Wenz

Is the practice of meditation all that it’s advertised to be? I had heard of meditation before moving to Sun Lakes, but I didn’t meditate regularly until I joined Unity Church of Sun Lakes almost two years ago, and I’m now committed to practicing meditation for the remainder of my life.

Let’s start by examining what meditation is. If you have no experience meditating, the practice doesn’t need to be a daunting undertaking. All one needs is a quiet space without distractions. For some people, simply sitting quietly and focusing on one’s breath can be sufficient until one gets comfortable with the practice.

We don’t all meditate in the same way. Some people like darkness; for others, a little light is fine. Some meditators open their eyes and concentrate on a single spot, such as a candle flame; others close their eyes and turn their attention inward. Some meditators like to meditate with background music; others prefer silence. Some people prefer being guided through meditation, whereas, for others, it’s a solitary endeavor. But no matter the process, a primary goal of the meditator is stillness of mind, which requires quieting the ceaseless chatter in one’s brain through focus and concentration.

How is meditation different from prayer? For me, prayer is a verbal interaction—a conversation—with God. Prayer has many of the same components as meditation (such as relaxation and concentration) but by its very nature requires words. Conversely, meditation doesn’t have to be inherently spiritual (although for me and many others it is) and is in its essence non-verbal. A major goal of meditation for me is to feel a connection with God, but some people meditate without God in mind. For them, the benefits of meditation provide ample motivation to regularly engage in the practice.

And what are these benefits? In addition to developing a closer relationship to God that some of us report, there are a number of non-spiritual benefits documented by medical and psychological research. According to psychcentral.com, “While it has its roots in Eastern spiritual traditions, meditation has now made its way fully into mainstream psychology.” A Google search of “Benefits of Meditation” will open a door to a treasure trove of information for the curious, but psychological and medical science generally attribute the following significant benefits: (1) lower stress levels, (2) improved memory and focus, (3) management of anxiety, (4) better self-awareness, (5) helps prevent dementia and age-related memory loss, (6) better sleep, (7) helps control chronic pain, (8) reduces depression symptoms, (9) improves relationships, and (10) lowers blood pressure. These benefits can be attained without having to invest in special attire or equipment of any kind. Another benefit is that practicing meditation can be free! All it requires of you is commitment and time.

I encourage all of you who have never done so to give meditation a try. You just may be delighted by the results.