Thank You, Cottonwood Pickleball

Susan Ori

The annual Cottonwood Palo Verde NIT pickleball tournament was enjoyed by many in March. A raffle and silent auction were conducted, with many incredible contributions from members and local businesses. The event raised a sizable amount of money, of which $2,500 was donated to the Neighbors Who Care program. Charlotte Nichols and Sue Ori presented the check to Sheryl Keeme of the program and Roberta Sisk, a founding member, was able to join.

Thanks to all who donated, contributed, and attended.