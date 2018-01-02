10th Annual Art at the Lakes

Diane Hitt

Come have lunch with your local firefighters and medics who grill delicious hamburgers and hotdogs to raise money for the Sun Lakes Emergency Relief Fund (SLERF). The fund benefits community members who need assistance after a fire, accident or other emergency.

The 10th Annual Show is on March 3, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a rain date of March 10. The show is nestled around a beautiful Cottonwood lake with over 80 artists showing their art.

The Dry Heat Pickers will once again be entertaining guests with great music. There will also be a raffle again this year worth approximately $5,000 with all money going to SLERF.

Please mark your calendars and join us for a good time. Admission is free. Hope to see you there.

We are receiving applications from artists to participate in the show. Applications must be returned by January 31, 2018. Applications are available in the Cottonwood and IronOaks art rooms and at the Cottonwood/Palo Verde Administration office. You may also request an application at ArtAtTheLakesAZ@aol.com.

For additional information, please send questions by email to ArtAtTheLakesAZ@aol.com or call Diane Hitt at 480-802-7080.