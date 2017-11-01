13th Annual Food Drive and Laminaria Walk

Bob Swanson

The 13th annual (2017) Food Drive and Luminaria Walk will be held on December 9 and 10 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Come enjoy 1,000 luminarias and the 40 beautifully-decorated homes surrounding Diamond Lake. Donations will be accepted at the entrances to Diamond Lake (Oakwood, Unit 36C). We will again donate all the proceeds to AZCEND, formerly known as the Chandler Christian Community Center.

The 2016 event was a huge success. Those in attendance contributed 2,020 pounds of food and $803.00 in cash! All donations were given to the Chandler Christian Community Center. The residents of Diamond Lake, Oakwood, Unit 36C, want to thank everyone for supporting the past dozen Food Drives and Luminaria Walks.