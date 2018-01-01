13th Annual Food Drive and Luminaria Walk highlights

Bob and Pam Swanson

The 13th annual Food Drive and Luminaria Walk at Diamond Lake was a huge success. Our guests contributed 2,534 pounds of food and donated $1,155.00, which will provide approximately 2,700 meals! We are very thankful for the support of our annual event. All proceeds were donated to AZCEND, a/k/a “The Chandler Food Bank.” We also want to recognize Brian Quillen and his staff who helped prepare Diamond Lake, placed articles in The Loop and added flyers in the IronOaks bulletin boards. And last but not least, we owe a huge thank you to the residents of Oakwood Unit 36C for their willingness to decorate their homes, volunteer and support this annual event the past 13 years. The success of this event is because we live in a community with caring neighbors.