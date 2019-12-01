15th annual Food Drive and Luminaria Walk reminder

Bob and Pam Swanson

Weather permitting, the residents of Diamond Lake (Oakwood, Unit 36C) invite you to the 15th annual (2019) Food Drive and Luminaria Walk. We will light 1,000 luminarias and decorate our homes with lights on both Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Donations of food and cash will be greatly appreciated. One hundred percent of donations will benefit AZCEND, a 501(c)(3) charity, located at 345 S. California St., Chandler, AZ. Suggested items include peanut butter, cereal, pasta and sauce, canned food, rice, beans, applesauce, pre-packaged meals, and bottled water. Thanks to the generosity of those who chose to donate food or cash to the 2018 Food Drive and Luminaria Walk, AZCEND estimated they were able to serve 3,400 meals!

Diamond Lake is located at the northwest corner of Oakwood, Unit 36C. There are two entrances into Diamond Lake: Diamond Drive/Starcrest across from Desert Wind Drive, or the the corner of Emerald Drive and Desert Rise Drive.