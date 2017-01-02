2017 Keep on Dancin’

Lesly Holness

Happy New Year! Wanna start the New Year off right? Like to dance? Well, come on over and try this. This class is exercise in disguise. Let’s take the work out of workout and have a blast! In this class the fun comes first, the physical benefits follow. Low impact and high energy, easy to follow steps make you want to dance like no one is watching!

Benefits: A total body workout combining all elements of fitness-cardio, muscle toning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a serious dose of awesome each time you leave class.

The picture shows just some of the amazing women you will meet in these classes.

We girls know how to have fun and we get together for the Friday night dances and go out to lunch. These women inspire me I get so much energy off of them when we dance together! Passion, determined, excitement, fun. Just some words that describe this class.

We get together four times a week: two classes in Cottonwood, and two classes in Sun Lakes Country Club. The classes are one hour, except on Thursday I have added an extra half hour for stretching. So bring a mat to that class.

Come ready to sweat and prepare to leave empowered and feeling strong! Life is better when you dance!

For more information you can call me at 480-883-826.

Schedule:

Cottonwood Room 6A Monday at 4:00 p.m. and Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Sun Lakes Country Club Mirror Room Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m.