2019 is all about Photography

It is here. Introduction to Digital Photography will begin on January 8 and run through February 19 meeting every Tuesday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club located at 25630 S. Brentwood Drive (South of Riggs Road). For those new to photography or need a brush-up course into digital cameras, this course can offer beginners a comfortable environment to learn about their equipment and develop their eye for photographing what they see. Education on how to use smartphones will be included. In the seven classes, you can receive a solid foundation with hands-on workshops and class instruction from a seasoned photographer and Sun Lakes Camera Club member Dan Dragoon. For those intermediate photographers looking to develop their creativity and techniques of shooting, Mastering your Technique begins January 15 and runs through March 26, meeting in the same location and at the same time. In 11 sessions, you will begin to master color and dive into the creative exposure zone. Field and lighting workshops, along with instruction, are included in both sessions. Go to sunlakescameraclub.com for registration forms or contact Dan at dan.dragoon@yahoo.com for more details. Pre-printed registration forms are available at Oakwood, Ironwood, Palo Verde and Sun Lakes clubhouses. Open to all residents of our community. This is your chance to master this amazing pastime. There’s still time, but hurry. There are a few spots left in both classes, and it is not too late to sign up if interested. I guarantee that you will not get a better foundation at a minimal cost!

Member/Club News: This month’s meeting is Thursday, January 3, 2019. Our featured speaker will be revered nature photographer Lisa Langell. Competition Meeting: Thursday, January 17, 2019. Categories are Open, Nature is Rotating Subject and Monochrome or Black and White is Special Techniques. Reminder to drop off your prints the afternoon the day of the competition. Stay connected with updates, news and more at sunlakescameraclub.com. Events: January 2019 – Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC, Scottsdale, January 28 through February 3; Phoenix Zoo, January 1 to 31; Fundamentals of Digital Photography, Sun Lakes Camera Club, Tuesdays starting January 8 through March 26. Lisa Langell’s Nature and Old West Photo Workshop – see sunlakescameraclub.com for updates and details for those signed up; must be a member for Lisa’s workshops.

The Sun Lakes Camera Club (SLCC) meets the first and third Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club from October through April. During the summer, the club meets the first Thursday of each month in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. For more information about the SLCC and its activities, call SLCC President Jan Ballard at 602-621-3344, Vice President Rob Baldwin at 480-365-9249 or past President Burt Williams at 602-354-0266 and visit our website at sunlakescameraclub.com.