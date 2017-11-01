A Busy Start To The Fall Season

Elaine Kraemer, Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation President

October was a very busy and gratifying month for your Sun Lakes charitable organization, the Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation!

Foundation members participated in Open Houses for all the Sun Lakes communities: IronOaks, Cottonwood Palo Verde and Sun Lakes Country Club. We met many wonderful Sun Lakers and spread the word that the Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation is here to help all Sun Lakes residents in the areas of health, education and culture!

The CWPV Foundation was pleased to start the month off by presenting a grant to the very talented and entertaining Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes. CWPV Foundation Vice President Richard Hawkes presented a check to Sandy Bocynesky, the Executive Director of the Chordaires. The Chordaires’ new Musical Director Marc Gaston and CWPV Foundation Director Bob Rouleau also participated in the event.

The Chordaires are a wonderful group of ladies who sing a cappella barbershop harmony and have been entertaining local audiences for nearly four decades! The Chordaires perform many shows during the holidays and hold an annual spring show. They even bring their vocal entertainment to care centers, rehab facilities and to veterans’ events. The Chordaires also demonstrate and teach their musical style to local school children. The Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation congratulates the Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes on their contributions to the quality of life and culture in the greater Sun Lakes communities!

The CWPV Foundation wrapped up the month of October by participating in the Neighbors Who Care Fall Fair on October 28. It was a fun event where Sun Lakes residents could mingle and meet other caring and involved friends and neighbors.

November will also be an active month for the Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation. Our largest annual fund raiser, the Fun Walk, will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017! The Fun Walk will start at 9:00 a.m. on the greenbelt and lake area across from the Cottonwood tennis courts. Pre-registered Fun Walk participants will be able to pick up their Fun Walk t-shirts and goodie bags the evening before at the Kick-Off Party held in Cottonwood’s Saguaro Room from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (November 10). Fruit, veggie and cheese snacks, plus a dessert will be served at the Fun Walk Kick-Off Party. We hope to see you there whether you’ll be walking the 2.7 miles route, the one-mile route or the leisurely half-mile walk!

The CWPV Foundation will resume selling tickets for our 50/50 Raffles one hour prior to the TAD shows which are held in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood County Club. The Sedaka Legacy program is scheduled for Friday, November 3, and the Cary Long Comedy Show will be presented Wednesday, November 8. You can purchase tickets to any of the TAD shows at Cottonwood Palo Verde’s Homeowner Services Office.

The Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation wishes all our Sun Lakes neighbors, friends and supporters a truly Happy Thanksgiving!