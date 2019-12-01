A Celebration of Love

Paula Gazzola

It was a time to celebrate, rejoice, and cheer the life of Lou Bob Miller at Sun Lakes Country Club in October. Bob’s family had planned this 90th birthday surprise for a long time. His four children and spouses had worked diligently to orchestrate this wonderful surprise party with 60 guests. Attending were his children and family, including Larry and Shirley Miller of Mesa, Arizona; Nancy and Jim Carrell of Crown Point, Indiana; Robin and Brian Blaylock of Polk City, Iowa; and Tom and Gina Miller of Chicago Ridge, Illinois.

Bob has four children, 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, many of whom were there to celebrate. The youngest in attendance was a baby, Paxton, 10 months old. Also, Bob’s nephew Ron Rode of Missouri and niece Becky with husband Dave Polson from Indiana traveled to celebrate the milestone event.

Every detail was carried out to perfection with the black-and-gold themed decorations, cocktails, dinner, and a wonderful birthday cake.

The entire evening was a loving celebration for his Sun Lakes friends as well as his large family. Bob’s life will be measured not by the number of years the memories made, but by the love received and shared so openly by his family and friends.