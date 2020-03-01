A Walk On The Red Carpet – March 28

Sandy Bocynesky

Chordaires members Janet Lewis and Pam Klima are encouraging you to act fast and get your tickets to their 40th Anniversary Spring Show, A Walk On The Red Carpet, as soon as possible. Tickets are available from SLHOA2 Administration Building, online for Cottonwood Palo Verde residents, or from any Chordaires member. This is going to be a really exciting show with lots of great music and fun for the audience as they get to enjoy another outstanding show, creatively put together like any awards show is!

The show airs Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. in the San Tan Ballroom, Cottonwood. The tickets are $16 each. Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes is a 501(c)(3) organization, and your support of our shows is greatly appreciated.