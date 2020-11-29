AFMA/Sun Lakes Diane Engel Retires

For the past 16 years, Diane Engel has been the face of the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority/Sun Lakes front office. Always with a smile, she has answered questions, given information, and helped keep the fire district running smoothly. Amid laughs, smiles, and even a few tears, Diane said goodbye as she and her husband Joe head for a new home and a new life in Prescott. At a get-together at the firehouse, chiefs, captains, firefighters, medics, fire board, and Community Assistance Program volunteers all stopped by to say goodbye. Here’s to a happy, healthy, and long retirement, Diane! Sun Lakes is sorry to see you go. (Photo by Brian Curry)