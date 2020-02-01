AFMA/Sun Lakes Offering Home Safety Assessment Program

Brian Curry

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority/Sun Lakes is offering a complimentary and voluntary home safety assessment for Sun Lakes residents. Trained AFMA volunteers will come to your home and conduct a safety walk through and will make recommendations to the homeowner based on their findings.

Among the items that will be checked into are your smoke detectors — their placement and are they in working order? Does your home have fire extinguishers? If so, are they charged? Do you know how to properly use them? And are they properly placed in your home?

The AFMA volunteers will check if your stove or oven has excessive grease buildup. Are your circuit breakers and GFCI outlets clearly identified? And does your hot water heater and furnace have three-foot clearance from clutter or flammable materials?

These trained volunteers will check your home for potential fire hazards and tripping hazards. The volunteers will not endorse or recommend any safety products, but simply offer you an assessment on how safe your home is and steps you can take to make it safer for you here in Sun Lakes.

If you’re interested, please call 623-544-5400 and tell them you would like a Sun Lakes Home Safety assessment. This program becomes available this month.