Mary La Tourelle

Recently, Agave Quilt Guild members delivered quilts to Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix. Valleywise is a public health hospital serving Maricopa County for over 140 years. In June, July, and August, 109 quilts made by Agave members were delivered to hospitals and women’s shelters. Since 2015, we’ve delivered 3,820 quilts! Community Service Chairperson Judith Crumpler and her team have made it easy by putting together kits of simple quilts that are cut out and machine ready.

Our kick-off meeting was held on Sept. 4 with a rousing game of Quilter’s Strip Poker. Always a highlight, members also showed off items they had made throughout the summer. New president Karen Pitts welcomed the mostly year-round Arizona residents. They will be joined in the coming months by the snowbird members or, in the case of the Pacific Northwesterners, the “rainbirds.”

Karen Fisher, art quilter from Tucson, will be presenting her program/trunk show “Yes, We Are All Artists” at the Oct. 2 meeting. We will view some of her quilts on a screen, because they will be in Houston for a special exhibit of her work at the International Quilt Festival Oct. 30 through Nov. 3. Check out some of her fabulous quilts at karenfisherartquilts.com.

Our Boutique will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Navajo Room. Agave members have been busy making all kinds of things for your holiday giving, or for your own use. As a reminder, the Oakwood Sewing Room is available from noon to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month through October for anyone or group who would like to work on Boutique items.

Visitors are welcome to attend any of our meetings, which are held on the first Wednesday of the month, September through May, at 1 p.m. in the Navajo Room at Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 S. Sun Lakes Blvd. For more information, please visit our website at agavequiltersguild.com.