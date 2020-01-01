Agave Quilters Guild News

The Agave Quilters Guild recently celebrated the holiday season with a festive luncheon at Palo Verde. Members enjoyed their friendships, some fun games with fun prizes, and, as always, a Show and Tell of members’ works; inspiration to start off the New Year of 2020 with new ideas and new incentive for quilting, the work and pastime we all share as quilters.

Our guild is open to new members of all levels… those who are beginners with interest in learning to quilt, others to improve their talents, and, of course, those who have already become ensconced in the quilt “habit.” We are a group with all levels of expertise, style, and special interests, such as art quilting, embroidery, applique, etc.

Starting in the new year, our meetings will be held in the Navajo Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. Due to that change and other reservations previously secured for that room, our meetings will be held on different days at different times until we can establish a consistent meeting time. Our January 2020 meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m.

Dues for the calendar year of January through December are $30.00 with a one-time purchase of an Agave name badge for $12.00. Each member wearing their badge at the general meetings earns a raffle ticket and the chance of winning one of several prizes… often gift cards from our local quilt shops.

General meetings are not held in the months of June, July, and August, although many smaller friendship groups still meet for handwork, machine work, etc. in the Oakwood Sewing Room over the summer months. Some friendship groups, established within the guild, also meet in homes and shops in the area. Our Community Service group stays busy all year and has donated more than 2,000 quilts to area hospitals.

Each month’s general meeting features a speaker, a Show and Tell session of members’ works, and a brief business meeting to announce upcoming events and classes scheduled for the upcoming months.