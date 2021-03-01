Agave Quilters Guild of Sun Lakes

Shari Davison

Many of our quilters are using this time during the COVID-19 pandemic to brighten the lives of children in hospitals and a Navajo orphanage. The last delivery of 96 quilts brought the group’s total up to 2,059 in the last five years. The children love receiving these colorful and kid-friendly quilts, which are theirs to keep. We are happy to help make their surroundings more comfortable. A big thank you to members Judith Crumpler, Georgia Hartman, and Sherri Tanner, for all the time and effort each has provided to keep this worthy cause successful.