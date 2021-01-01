An Overwhelming Positive Community Event

Craig Lloyd, Commander, Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse

The Sun Lakes Posse, along with local businesses, sponsored a drug take-back and document shred event on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The event was planned for two hours, from 10 a.m. to noon that day, and we started lining up cars at 9 a.m., and were backed up 50-plus cars consistently until 12:30 p.m., well past the end of our event.

We were able to assist approximately 400 carloads to dispose of sensitive documents and prescription drugs.

Our shred truck service was filled to max capacity, bulging the sides of the truck out at 10,000-plus pounds, and our MCSO Deputy Sheriff took three large bags with approximately 100 pounds of dangerous medicines out of the homes and to the DEA drug facility.

We want to thank the residents who support our efforts year-round in the Sun Lakes community and also a big thanks to the local businesses that supported and sponsored our event.

We will return soon with another shred and drug take-back event to continue our efforts in serving the Sun Lakes community.

At this time of the year, we begin our annual fundraising drive to fund and support the expenses of our 100%-volunteer 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the Sun Lakes Posse.

Check out our website for donation opportunities and upcoming events, like our Red Cross Blood Drives, etc., at www.sunlakesposse.org.

Thank you for your support.