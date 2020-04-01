And the Award Goes to…

Spring has arrived! This is the perfect time of year for photographers to get out and about, as the weather is pleasant enough to spend our days outside! The weekends are filled with festivals and events that are perfect for capturing the activities!

Competitions: The Grand Canyon Circuit had entries from all over the world, including many from camera clubs from Arizona. Seven members from Sun Lakes Camera Club entered this competition: Janet Ballard, Herman Dirk, William Lewis, John Livoti, Raul Lopez, Rita Magee, and Lynn Thompson. These seven participants received a total of 172 awards ranging from Acceptances; Honorable Mention; Chairmen Choice; Judges Choice; Bronze, Silver, and Gold Medals. Wow! Congratulations to all those who entered. Remember, our first summer meeting is Thursday, May 7. Go to sunlakescameraclub.com for start time. Interested in becoming a member? Our website has all the information and/or do not hesitate to reach out to our board (see below). New members are always welcomed to come check us out at any meeting.

Featured Image: Congratulations to Linda Davis who had a fabulous competition night in February! One perfect image was of Burano which Linda captured while visiting Venice, Italy. As she calls it “a very colorful island!” As many have said, “It takes 10,000 clicks,” well, Linda, you have made your share and achieved what we all strive for! Well done!

Member/Club News: This month’s meeting is Thursday, April 2, 2020 and is the annual meeting of the membership inclusive of election of officers. We will also have a guest speaker, EJ Peider, talking on how to improve images using around-the-world photos. Our End of Year Banquet and EOY Competition is on Thursday, April 16. Please look for time and details on our website, sunlakescameraclub.com, as the date approaches. Our next meeting will be Thursday, May 7. This will be our first meeting of the summer session and will be held in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. John Livoti will be presenting the results of both the Grand Canyon International exhibition and the PSA AZ small print exhibition this month. Our club did very well against international exhibitors. Look for emails for updates regarding the meeting’s events. Please consider attending one of our summer meetings. Location and topic will be posted on sunlakescameraclub.com.

The Sun Lakes Camera Club (SLCC) meets the first and third Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club from October through April. During the summer, the club meets the first Thursday of each month in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. For more information about the SLCC and its activities, call SLCC President Jan Ballard at 602-621-3344, Vice President Raul Lopez at 510-785-3079 or past President Burt Williams at 602-354-0266 and visit our website at sunlakescameraclub.com.