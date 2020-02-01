And the Winner Is…

Sandy Bocynesky

Want to know? Chordaires invites you to their 40th Anniversary Show, A Walk on the Red Carpet, where the winners for a particular year will be announced. Dressed to the nines and ready to give you the answers are many folks from the community. After winners are announced, Chordaires Show Chorus will sing the winning tune. Lots of fun is planned to bring our audience the best of the best.

Patrons of the show are invited to try one or both signature drinks made just for the occasion. Yes, a cash bar will be available. Sip a unique beverage while you enjoy the show.

All this is being planned for March 28 at 2 p.m. Chordaires will be presenting one performance only of this show, so do not hesitate to get your tickets before they sell out. Tickets will be on sale at the beginning of February and can be purchased at the Cottonwood Administration Building or directly from any Chordaire for only $16. What fun! Let’s go to the show!

Looking for a different Valentine gift or anniversary gift? Show tickets make a great gift! And getting together with friends and neighbors to enjoy the show and then visit one of Sun Lakes’ many restaurants for dinner will make for a delightful afternoon out.