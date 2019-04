Don’t miss this year’s annual All Sun Lakes Easter Festival on Saturday, April 20. Egg Hunt starts at 9:00 a.m. in the greenbelt across from the Cottonwood tennis courts, then Sun Lakes Community Theatre will perform a children’s play in the street (Brentwood), the Golf Cart Parade will start after the play and then everyone with a Sun Lakes homeowner’s card and their guests are invited to the San Tan Ballroom for cookies, iced tea, lemonade and children’s games.