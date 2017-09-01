Apple Users Group news

Glenna Reeves

The first Apple Users group met in April, and we have had monthly meetings since that time, with the exception of August. Our next meeting will be at the Oakwood Country Club, Bradford Room A, on Monday, September 11, at 1:00 p.m. Bring your iPad and iPhone to the meeting with you. We will have a program by Sierra Johnson from Experimac Computers. She will be presenting information regarding our camera on the iPhone and the iPad. You will learn how to take a picture from your iPhone and iPad, compile a scrapbook after you return from your trip and how to edit your pictures, as well as helpful apps available.

In July, we had a program by Mike Canterbury all about iCloud. He provided a number of websites and apps that may be helpful, and he answered many questions from the group.

We will be having regular monthly meetings, always on the second Monday of the month, same place and time. We are a small group of people helping people. Bring your iPhone and iPad. We are looking forward to meeting you.

If you have any questions, call Glenna Reeves at 480-895-3200 and leave a message. I’ll get back to you soon.