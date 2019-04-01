April showers bring May flowers

Ann Posiviata

Spring is in the air. This signals that the Sun Lakes Camera Club official season will be coming to a close with our End-of-Year Banquet offering this year’s best of the best images. This presentation of our club members’ photographs, print and digital, is like no other. A collection of beautiful landscapes, creative subject matter and display of photographic techniques will decide our photographers of the year in each class. A must-attend member event! No worries, our return in the fall will bring all the summer’s play and travel to be shared. Looking forward to what the spring and summer will bring with the camera club!

At the head of our club for the past two years has been Janet Ballard. She has opened our club up to many local photographers revered globally, like Lisa Langell and Bruce D. Taubert, who have given their time and knowledge to our club members. Local businesses such as Tempe Camera and C.R.I.S. have provided resources to keep our gear in mint condition and equipment that make our images beautiful for hanging and sale. All in all, these last two years have shown a growth in our members’ talent in taking pictures and the camaraderie developed outside the club. Our club trips have increased, based on many requests, to daily and weekend getaways and extended guided tours throughout the southwest region. I would like to say thank you to Jan for the tremendous work she has done and could not have done without the extraordinary group of volunteers from the club to run such a tremendous photography club. The Sun Lakes Camera Club offers so much more than just taking pictures! Come find out more at sunlakescameraclub.com.

Member/Club News: This month’s meeting is Thursday, April 4, 2019, and will meet in the Navajo Room, Sun Lakes Country Club. End-of-Year Banquet: Thursday, April 18, 2019; Social begins at 5:00 p.m. and dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Please be sure to make your reservation with Judy Daidone as soon as possible. Any questions, please reach out to Janet Ballard. Reminder to drop off your prints the afternoon the day of the competition. Stay connected with updates, news and more at sunlakescameraclub.com.

The Sun Lakes Camera Club (SLCC) meets the first and third Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club from October through April. During the summer, the club meets the first Thursday of each month in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. For more information about the SLCC and its activities

, call SLCC President Jan Ballard at 602-621-3344, Vice President Raul Lopez at 510-785-3079 or Past President Burt Williams at 602-354-0266 and visit our website at sunlakescameraclub.com.