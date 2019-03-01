Are these great odds, or what?

Thom Tschetter

Yes… the rumor is true. The IronOaks Tennis Club is raffling off a $7,995 custom E-Z-Go golf cart with all net proceeds going to Neighbors Who Care. Only 500 tickets will be sold… so don’t wait! Sales will run only until the 500 tickets are sold or until the drawing on March 23, whichever occurs first. This is a complete frame-up restoration by Custom Golf Carts, owned and operated by Sun Lakes resident Tom Baker.

Keep your eyes open for the bright red cart with “WIN ME” on the windshield. It’ll be regularly popping up at four locations: the IronOaks Fitness & Racket Center, the Oakwood and Ironwood Golf Courses or the Stone & Barrel entryway.

Get tickets at the cart from a volunteer or call Thom and Sue Tschetter. They’ll take your order over the phone and deliver your tickets personally. How’s that for great service? Thom’s number is 480-773-3131 and Sue’s is 480-688-6774. Ticket packages are: 1 for $25; 5 for $100; 30 for $500 or 70 for $1,000. Major credit cards are accepted and, of course, your cash or checks are, as well. Remember, only 500 tickets will be sold.

The drawing will be held at the IOTC Charity Dinner Dance for Neighbors Who Care on March 23. You don’t have to be present to win, but why not come out for a great night of fun and entertainment provided by the Thaddeus Rose Trio? It goes to a great cause… help Neighbors Who Care today… so they can help you tomorrow!

Also, keep an eye out for the big banner marking the EmpiriKal Partners “Buckets O’ Bucks Challenge” for Neighbors Who Care and test your golf, tennis or pickleball skills. The challenges will be conducted on random days and times at the IronOaks Fitness & Racquet Center or the Oakwood and Ironwood driving ranges through March 23.

The total prize purse is $600 with $300 for the golf challenge and $300 for the racket challenge. All challenge participants are eligible to win additional raffle prizes at the award ceremony where we’ll also announce and pay the first-, second- and third-place winners for both challenges. The ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 23 at the Oakwood driving range.

For more information, contact Thom Tschetter at 480-773-3131 or by email to coachthom@gmail.com. By the way, don’t forget the “h” in thom… I only mention it because it’s a common mistake.