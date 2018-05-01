Are you out of your gourd?

Doug Williams

Well, we certainly hope not because this month’s Splash article features the exciting world of Gourd Art! Last month, we hinted, “How’s Your Gourd?” as a reminder that gourds were a part of our Creative Crafts department at the Sun Lakes Rock Gem & Silver Club.

We actually have three very popular classes within the Creative Crafts department.

1. Beading: Extraordinary beads make wonderful necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

2. Wire Wrap Jewelry: Rings, bracelets and gorgeous pendants are formed with sterling silver wire.

3. And Gourds! (one of the most creative of all the New Craft projects). Our club has 27 members who are currently active in designing, creating, crafting, constructing and fabricating Gourd Art. While overall the Rock Club has 194 members, our 27 makes us nearly 15% of the total membership! You may recall we are one of the largest clubs in Sun Lakes and still growing every month!

Did you know that Gourd Art is an easy, fun and colorful way to enhance your home’s interior décor?

Did you know that we have a dedicated teacher by the name of Nancy Espy-Martin who will walk you through the steps necessary to create your own gourd masterpiece!

We are soon off for the summer – but our five-week classes will begin again in the fall, so you can start planning your gourd adventure now. Our next general meeting will be held in the Navajo Room at the Sun Lakes Country Club on the third Monday of October, i.e., October 15, 2018

First, you’ll learn how to clean and prepare the gourd and then apply techniques to create your very own gourd art project. The Gourd Art class is comprised of five sessions with no prerequisite required, and the class fee covers all materials. Should you wish to work independently on your project outside of the formal class times, there is a $25 fee for Open Shop privileges which is in addition to the class fee. We are fortunate to have three Craft Shops located in each of Oakwood, Cottonwood and Sun Lakes Country Club.

Gourd Art is a great way to have fun, meet new friends and really get creative! When a new student asks, “What am I supposed to do with it?” Nancy likes to say, “Let your gourd talk to you,” which means – just use your imagination and enjoy developing your own gourd creation. No two gourds have ever turned out alike! So for anyone who is looking for a fun experience in a new art form, gourds are the best!

Got a question? Just give Nancy a call at 202-0181 or email her at nancyespymartin@gmail.com.