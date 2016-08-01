The Arizona Ataxia Support Group, a non-profit associated with the National Ataxia Foundation (NAF), would like to invite you to our fundraising and awareness event on Saturday, September 24 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at St. Xavier University, 92 W. Vaughn, Gilbert, AZ 85233. Through our event, “Arizona Ataxia Awareness Extravaganza,” we are going to bring the greater Gilbert community together for a fun-filled shopping and educational experience in support of the important work of the National Ataxia Foundation.

Chances are that you have never heard of ataxia. Ataxia is a group of rare and often fatal degenerative neurological disorders. An estimated 150,000 people in the United States are affected by ataxia. Symptoms are progressive and often impact coordination, hearing, vision and speech. Ataxia affects both genders and all ages, but too often ataxia strikes children and young adults. At this time, there is no effective treatment or cure for ataxia.

This event is free to the public, with local craft vendors and business vendors. We will start the event with Dr. Kamala Saha talking about Ataxia, followed by chair yoga demonstration and other local demonstrations. A raffle will be held with the grand prize being a one night stay at the Phoenician Resort with dinner for two at J & G Steak House; first prize is a 32 inch HDTV from Spencer’s TV & Appliance, second and third prizes will be announced later. We will also have a silent auction with over 50 items. The event will include a children’s activity area with clowns, face painting, games and prizes. Our special guest last year was Howler from the Arizona Coyotes. Come and see who it will be this year!

To find more event details or be a vendor (space is limited) go to ArizonaAtaxia@gmail.com or to donate visit http://ataxia.donorpages.com/2016ArizonaAtaxiaAwarenessExtavagaza.