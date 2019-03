Volunteer recognitions

Crisis Response volunteer Mikkel Christian received her year-end hours of service Presidential pin from CR Leads LouAnn Sedgwick (left) and Nancy Roberts (right). (Photo by Brian Curry)

Proper use of equipment

Assistant Fire Marshall Tom O’Donohue shows Palo Verde resident Penny Flynn how to properly use a “Dry Chemical” fire extinguisher at the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority’s Public Education series at the Sun Lakes United Methodist Church that was held in December, January and February. Watch for next year’s topics later this year. (Photo by Brian Curry)

OLGA donates to AFMA

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority Assistant Fire Marshall Tom O’Donohue (left) and Acting Battalion Chief Spencer Snyder (right) accept a check for $2,300 from the Oakwood Ladies Golf Association (OLGA). Representing OLGA are Mary Dyrseth, vice president, and Debbie Horner, president. (Photo by Brian Curry)

Receiving service pins

Receiving their years of volunteer service pins at the monthly Fire Corp AFMA/Sun Lakes Crisis Response meeting from CR Leads LouAnn Sedgwick and Nancy Roberts are (left to right) Brian Curry (10 years), Sedgwick, Betty Earp (six years), Ron Betti (five years), Sheila Barton (five years), CR Coordinator Scott Jaeger (five years) and Nancy Roberts (five years). Not pictured are Bob Leteria (seven years), Ramon Rubio (five years), Donna and Michael Andrews and Mary Ann Miller (all celebrating four years). (Photo by Rachel Chiaramonte)