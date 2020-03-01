Art at the Lakes 2020 March 7

Diane Hitt

Come one, come all to the largest art show fundraiser in Sun Lakes — Art at the Lakes 2020. You’ve read about it for months. Now is your chance to enjoy the Sun Lakes art scene around a beautiful lake. The show is Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a rain date of March 14.

You’ll see over 90 artists offering a wide variety of painting mediums, jewelry, wood items, stained glass, pottery, gourd art, fiber art, metal sculpture, photography, books written by Sun Lakers, and much, much more.

There will also be a raffle this year worth approximately $6,000 with all money going to the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA) Firefighters Charities. They help us all year, and now they need our help to raise funds to assist community members in need. Last year, the show raised over $14,000. We appreciate your support.

Our firefighters and medics will be selling donuts and coffee in the morning. They will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers in the afternoon and including chips and drinks with your meal. The Desert Ramblers and Frederick Lloyd will be entertaining guests with great music. There is seating under a canopy so you can enjoy the music in comfort.

Please mark your calendars and join us for a good time. Admission is free. The address is 25630 Brentwood Drive, Sun Lakes. The show is around the lake behind the Cottonwood tennis courts. Hope to see you there.

For additional information, please send questions by email to ArtAtTheLakesAZ@aol.com or call Diane Hitt at 480-802-7080.