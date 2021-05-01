Attend Special Event from Your Computer

Jeanette Cline

Open your computer for a very special community-wide event especially for America on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9 a.m. This is the 70th year for the National Day of Prayer event to be held all over America.

Jeanette Cline, event coordinator, and Sue Elsner, chair of Sun Lakes Women’s Connection, invite each of you to watch and listen as scriptures and prayers are offered for the seven prayer focus areas of our communities. These areas for focus are the family, church, workplace, military, education, governments, and for the arts and media.

Special guest Sam Rotman, formerly from Brooklyn, N.Y., who currently resides in Mesa, Ariz., will begin the program with a special prayer for love, life, and liberty. Mr. Rotman is an international speaker and piano concert artist. Lynne Hartke, an author and wife of Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, will share in scripture and prayer for all families. Others from the community will be offering scriptures and prayers.

Musical numbers to be included in the program will be “The Lord’s Prayer,” “God Bless America,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth” and the National Anthem.

To register for the Zoom event, please send an email to wcsunlakes@gmail.com or call Ann at 614-370-2552 or Nancy at 480-786-8531. You will receive the link a day or two prior to May 6, for attending the Zoom event right from your computer.