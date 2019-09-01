Awesome Blossoms – mosaic class now available

David Jarvinen, Mosaic Guys

Join us for a Mosaic class on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Oakwood Country Club, Sun Lakes, AZ.

We took our love of combining materials and came up with a great way to enjoy learning with both porcelain and glass tiles! Choose from provided flower images and then mount in an 8″x 10″ frame and mosaic directly in frame for a finished looked when complete. Choose from a variety of porcelain tiles to create a flower image and then choose from a variety of glass tiles for the background. Plan on a full day of fun and bring lunch/snacks and beverages. We supply all the rest!

Register with payment to Mosaic Guys, www.mosaicguys.com and click on Oakwood page.