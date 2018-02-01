Mary Lou Kaye

Admit it … you’ve always wanted to float across the dance floor and impress the heck out of your friends. Well, now’s the time to make that happen.

Basic Social Dance classes started in November, and they’re so easy that within one hour, you will be able to move to a foxtrot, cha cha, tango, rumba, swing, one step, country two step — you’ll amaze yourself. Walk In ~ Dance Out!

Gentlemen, there is no memorizing to do; just listen to the music and impress that lovely lady you’ll be holding in your arms. Oh, you don’t have a lady to hold? Well, that situation will improve when you can twirl her around the dance floor. And, ladies, a good follower is always in demand by the gentlemen who enjoy dancing.

The three most important components of dancing are music, the leader and the follower. Put those together in sync, and there’s no limit to the joy you’ll derive from being on the dance floor. We focus on these skills primarily, and this enables you to enjoy time on the dance floor in as little as five or six weeks. You’ll be so impressed with yourself.

Mary Lou Kaye, your instructor, is a two-time national dance champion with over 30 years of teaching experience at all levels. She is trained and certified by DEA (Dance Educators of America) and PDF (Professional Dance Federation). Her social dance training method merges her talent as a ballroom instructor with her interest in “street” dancing, so your instruction will be professional and polished, but still all-around fun to your favorite music!

Get more info. Call Mary Lou at 480-939-1869 or email learnsocialdancing.com. Want more info? Visit her website at learnsocialdancing.com.