Be Prepared To Laugh

Marcia Stevic, Publicity

The uproarious laughter coming from Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom these days is most likely from the cast of Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s fall play, Beau Jest, as they rehearse this hilarious play!

Written by James Sherman, this heart-warming and truly funny romantic comedy was a phenomenal hit off-Broadway and became a movie in 2008.

What a plot! Sarah, has a very nice boyfriend. However, fearing that her very traditional “old school” parents may not approve of him since he is of a different religion, she invents the “ideal” boyfriend, … a handsome doctor who exemplifies every mother’s dream! When her parents insist on meeting him, she hires an escort to pretend to be her “beau” and to accompany her to family functions! The ensuing complications spin a sidesplittingly funny web of entangled relationships as she tries to resolve the situation without hurting anyone. As zany complications escalate, the outcome becomes increasingly unpredictable!

Directed by Carol Horowitz, with Elaine Pilbrow-Cash as Assistant Director and Linda Caton as Producer, the very talented cast for Beau Jest includes (in alphabetical order) Michael Carter, Ginger Henry, Sandy Ilsen, Jim Janowski, Chris Mank, Jim Nielsen, Phyllis Novy, Sandy Pallett, Susan Schlesinger and Rick Whitney, with Jim Brown and Sharon Guzman as understudies.

The play will open with an afternoon matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. on November 14, followed by evening performances at 7:00 p.m. on November 15-18, 2017.

Ticket sales will start on October 25. Purchase tickets on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Cottonwood’s Saguaro Room or on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Oakwood’s lobby.

Tickets can also be purchased online 24/7 at www.slctinfo.com.

For more information, please call 480-392-8290.