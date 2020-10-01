Blood Drive October 27

Dean Athmer, Sun Lakes Posse

The Sun Lakes Posse will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be in the meeting room with plenty of space to comply with social distancing requirements.

Here are the basic requirements to give blood:

* Donation frequency: every 56 days

* You must be in good health and feeling well.

* You must be at least 18 years old.

* You must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Get more information and register at our website, www.SunLakesPosse.org. Registration is required to reduce waiting and crowds. Spots fill up quickly.

Make sure you check out the Medications and Travel sections to see if they apply to you.

Please help support our community by donating blood if you can.