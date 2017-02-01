Blue Star memorial dedication, February 11

A Blue Star Memorial plaque has been installed in the flagpole pavilion in front of the Sun Lakes Country Club by the Weeders Garden Club to honor all men and women who have served in all branches of the United States Armed Forces.

This memorial will be dedicated on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. The Sun Lakes community is invited to attend this special ceremony which will feature the American Legion Post #35 motorcycle Legion Riders, military, civic and garden club speakers. Chordially Yours, a 16-person choir, will perform the national anthem and other patriotic music.

The Blue Star Memorial Highway program was originally adopted in 1945 by the National Garden Clubs to honor those who had so bravely fought during World War II. Over the years, the marker was changed to include the words, “A tribute to the Armed Forces of America” and to include all men and women who had served, were serving or would serve in the armed forces of the United States.

Garden clubs across the nation have placed Blue Star Memorial markers in military cemeteries, historical sites and, more recently, in public parks and other appropriate locations. The marker bears the Blue Star symbol that was featured on the World War II service flag. This banner was hung in the windows of those families who had members fighting for our freedom.

For further information, contact Gloria Zarifis 630-631-2992 or Pat Bunkley 480-883-1556.