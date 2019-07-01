Bookstore In Robson Library Opens August 5

The Robson Library is newly renovated and now open. Members of Friends of the Library (FOL) and volunteers organize and operate the used book store in the Robson Library. Proceeds from the sale of books support library and community projects, such as summer reading programs and informative presentations.

The Friends bookstore is moving to a new location towards the back of the library. Volunteers are busy preparing the space and organizing procedures. We are in the process of working with the Maricopa Library District staff to order shelves and other equipment needed for the bookstore. As we will have a smaller space and no storage area, we will need to adjust donations and other procedures.

Friends of the Library will start taking donations for the bookstore on July 15. Due to lack of space, we will not be able to display as many books and materials as we have in the past. We are asking that donations be limited by the following guidelines:

Please donate books and materials in the following categories: Fiction, Mystery, Romance, Biography, Literature, Health, History, Religion, Large Print, Cookbooks and Jigsaw Puzzles.

Do not donate books and other material in these categories: books on Politics, Travel, Reference, Science Fiction, textbooks and materials such as magazines, calendars, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes and audio cassettes.

Friends of the Library volunteers are excited to announce that the bookstore will be open for business on Monday, August 5. Please come visit us in our new space. You will be surprised by the

inexpensive prices!