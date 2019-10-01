Bradshaw Tennis – The biggest tournament in Sun Lakes

Penny Petersen

The Bradshaw Tennis Tournament, sponsored by Cottonwood Tennis Club, will take place Monday, November 11, through Saturday, November 16. The Bradshaw is the largest and most exciting tournament of the year for both participants and spectators. Entry is open to all Robson communities in the area, and all the Cottonwood courts are used for the event. More than 1,000 spectators showed up to watch the matches last year.

Those eligible to participate are players from Cottonwood Tennis Club, IronOaks Tennis Club, Sun Lakes Tennis Club, and SunBird Tennis Club. Sign-up sheets are posted at each of the clubs. The deadline is Monday, October 28. Pairings will be posted Monday, November 4. Registration fee is $10 per player. Play will be Men’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles at several skill levels.

Highlights of this year’s tournament include the following: A Fast Serve Contest, Stretch and warm-up session every morning before play (sponsored by Spooner PT), a 50/50 drawing, lunch daily, and a social hour on Wednesday, November 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. And, of course, great tennis.

Kathy Moore heads the Bradshaw Steering Committee. Members are Kathy Moliter, Barb Jorgensen, Sandy Casale, Martine Blue, Gwynda Allen, John Arhangelsky, Edith Tanniru, Susan Aparico, Jerry Higgins, Bob Walk, Nadine Sutter, Judy Grefsheim, Mary Ann Rice, Cindy McCarville, Rob and Kathryn Campbell, and Len and Linda Vogelaar.

The tournament was named after Kenneth Bradshaw, the first president of the Cottonwood Tennis Club. At that time, only Sun Lakes Country Club and Cottonwood Country Club existed. The tournament has grown larger each year.

Get yourself a partner now! Join the fun. Or come and watch some great matches taking place all day long from Monday, November 11, through Saturday, November 16.