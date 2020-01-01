Bradshaw Tournament Brings Local Clubs Together

Penny Petersen

The Bradshaw Tennis Tournament, recently held on the Cottonwood courts, brought four local tennis clubs together to compete in one place. Not only did the 132 competitors enjoy the experience of playing against teams they normally don’t play, the competition also drew many spectators from the Cottonwood, Oakwood, Sun Lakes CC, and SunBird communities.

Winners and runners-up in the eight divisions were:

Ladies 3.0 – 1st Pat McRoberts/Dorothy Thurman, 2nd Mary Ann Rice/Kim Vargas

Ladies 3.5 – 1st MaryAnn Sinerius/Ollie Johnson, 2nd Karin Herrmann/Neda Mead

Ladies 4.0 – 1st Kay Wengert/Dar Brasch, 2nd Kathy LaPointe/Lola Bernadeli

Men 75+ – 1st Bob Lewis/Roger Diddock, 2nd Keith Nelson/Tom Lorgan

Men 3.0 – 1st Dave Rokusek/Garry Watt, 2nd Sid DeHaan/Alex Suwada

Men 3.5 – 1st Jak DeMoss/Jim Utter, 2nd Steve Norbert/Rick Kendall

Men 4.0 – 1st Bill Gosiak/Steve Nolan, 2nd Ron Ryer/ Paul Dziennik

Men 40+ – 1st Tim Shum/Mike Corey, 2nd Jack Sanders/Jim Sanders

In addition to tennis at eight different levels, players and spectators enjoyed morning snacks and coffee, delicious lunches, and lots of scrumptious desserts. Under the direction of Gwynda Allen, more than 30 people helped prepare and serve the food and snacks.

Kathy Moore headed the Bradshaw Steering Committee assisted by Barb Jorgensen, Sandy Casale, Kathy Moliter, Edith Tanniru, Susan Aparicio, Nadine Sutter, Judy Grefsheim, Mary Ann Rice, Cindy McCarville, Rob and Katherine Campbell, and Len and Linda Vogelaar.

Although there is no way to determine it exactly, planners estimated that over the seven days, more than 1,600 spectators attended. The Bradshaw, the largest tournament held annually in Sun Lakes, is named after Ken Bradshaw, the first president of the Cottonwood Tennis Club.

Although it is held on the Cottonwood tennis courts, it is open to tennis players from all the local tennis clubs.

For information regarding joining the Cottonwood Tennis Club, contact Membership Chairperson Barb Jorgensen at beejorgy@gmail.com.