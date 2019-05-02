Breakfast is served as DAR supports Honor Flight

Toni Bolling Lutter

Cheers, tears and breakfast were waiting at Sky Harbor Airport when veterans arrived for their March 19 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Gila Butte Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) served continental breakfast and mingled with the veterans of WWII and Korea, while Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) distributed patriotic, hand-decorated bags with snacks to tide the vets over in flight.

Honor Flight Arizona recognizes our WWII and Korean War Veterans for their sacrifices and achievements by flying them to Washington, D.C., to visit their war memorials and to reflect on their experience. There is no cost to the veterans; in fact, they are not permitted to pay.

DAR is proud to support Honor Flight with breakfast. Support comes in many other forms, as well. Financial funding is important: In 2019 and 2020, Arizona State DAR is funding Honor Flight as part of the State Regent’s Project. Equally meaningful is DAR’s physical presence at takeoff and arrival of Honor Flights. DAR members and older members of C.A.R. often serve as “Guardians” on the flights, volunteering to provide individual assistance to their vets and paying their own way.

DAR escorts our vets to the gate, as color guards stand at attention and other travelers applaud. As a special surprise, on their way home from Washington, the “Mail Call” bugle sounds, and each vet receives a packet of letters and cards from friends and family, as well as from others who want to express their appreciation. Returning Honor Flight vets are once again greeted by color guards and cheering crowds, with DAR in attendance.

DAR is a national, volunteer women’s organization dedicated to “God, Home and Country.” Each member is a woman 18 or older who has proven her direct bloodline descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution. There are many Patriots who have not yet been claimed by DAR members, and genealogical assistance is available. Eligible women who want to serve their nation and community in DAR are urged to call 706-255-4847 or go to the website gilabutte.arizonadar.org.