Breakfast Lions Donate to AFMA Firefighter Charities

Brian Curry

The Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club (SLBLC) presented a check to the Arizona Firefighters Charities for their many charitable works behind the scenes in the Sun Lakes community. AFMA Firefighter Charities have been hit hard in their fundraising this past year with both Art at the Lakes and the Built By Referral Designer Purse Bingo canceled, due to pandemic concerns. SLBLC President Bob Glantz thanked the firefighters and medics, remarking, “These men and women are always there when Sun Lakes needs them. We are happy to at least, in part, return the favor.”

Interested in learning more about the Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club? Contact them at 480-242-4356, or sunlakesbreakfastlionsclub@hotmail.com.