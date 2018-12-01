Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Social Partnership Bridge

10/15. 1st Bernie Ross and David McCann, 2nd Karen Harnish and Lori Scharbach, 3rd Ruth Hiner and Nancy Parsegian; Small Slam: Bernie Ross and David McCann

10/22. 1st Brenda Costa and Joan Silver, 2nd Ellen and Elliott Bond, 3rd Dori and Ed Krenek; Slam: Dee Guthrie and Bernie Ross

10/29. 1st Joe and Joan Silver, 2nd Karen Harnish and Lori Scharbach, 3rd Donna and Jerry Smith

11/05. 1st Donna and Jerry Smith, 2nd Joe and Joan Silver, 3rd Ruth Hiner and Nancy Parsegian; Slam: Donna and Jerry Smith

11/12. 1st Joe and Joan Silver, 2nd David and Eleanor McCann, 3rd Dick and Donna Briner; Slam: Newell Orr and Paul Budrick

Cottonwood Ladies Bridge

10/18. 1st Jean Womack, 2nd Karen Harnish, 3rd Karen Sanchez; Hostesses: Peggy Vernon and Linda Meylink

10/25. 1st Marg Rasmussen, 2nd Karen Harnish, 3rd Sheila Donatelle; Hostesses: Fran Carissimo and Linda Meylink

11/01. 1st Jody Heiman, 2nd Rosemary Shutts, 3rd Jean Womack; Hostess: Barbara Moul

11/08. 1st Karen Sanchez, 2nd Karen Harnish, 3rd Jeannie Kitzman; Hostesses: Kelly Holden and Marcia Moen

Sun Lakes Bridge Club Intermediate and Novice

Karin Hanen

December is a great time to play bridge! Many of the winter visitors have come back to Sun Lakes. This makes for more players and more fun! There is always a place for bridge players.

Beginning and novice players have a special game on Thursday that meets at 8:15 a.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Road. A short lesson is presented followed by two hours of playing bridge hands. During the game, instructors are available to answer questions and help with the bidding process. The game is friendly, non-competitive and welcoming for players at the beginning level. If you don’t have a partner, it doesn’t matter. One will be found for you. This is a sanctioned game, so players who are members of the American Contract Bridge League can earn master points while participating in this game. Non-members are also welcome to attend but are not eligible for master points.

Beginning bridge is a great way to meet new people and have fun. Experienced players must have less than 99 master points to participate in the Thursday morning group. The cost is $6 for members of the Sun Lakes Bridge Club and $7 for non-members. If you like bridge, joining the Sun Lakes Club is only $10 per year. Questions about the group can be directed to Anne Newman at acnewmanaz@q.com.

On Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, a special section allows ACBL bridge members with less than 499 master points to compete against each other in a sanctioned game. The game takes place alongside an open game with unlimited master points. Game time is at 1:30 p.m., and it is recommended that you arrive 30 minutes in advance to check in, pay your entrance fees and find your seat assignment. This allows the directors enough time to make adjustments and start the game at 1:30 p.m. The session is usually completed by 4:45 p.m. For this game, you must have a partner. If you need help finding a partner, contact the partnership coordinators Eileen Utter, Kay Kennedy and Carol Warner at bridgepards@gmail.com and provide your information.

December is also the time to register for the Mentor/Novice Bridge Program at Sun Lakes. This is a great opportunity to be paired with an experienced player to get some one on one advice and coaching. Information is available from the directors at the bridge games.

Top Scores during October, 2018:

October 16: Gail and Tony Sutton had a 68.46% game during the 499er game.

October 18: Peter Harris and Melissa Denton had a 68.33% score in the 99er game.

October 11: Pam Gerstner and Russ Smith also had a 68.33% game in the 99er game.

Congratulations to these players on their great scores.

10/02. N/S: (1st in A and B) Gretchen Caiazzo and Margaret Whittaker; E/W: (1st in A and B) Harvey Lowe and Cheryl Verlander, (1st in C) Kay Kennedy and Susan Miller

10/04. N/S: (1st in A, B and C) Susan Miller and Kay Kennedy; E/W: (1st in A and B) Christine Giza and William Harrison, (1st in C) Sharyn Baldacci and Amy Skinner

10/09. N/S: (1st in A, B and C) Dianne Saints and Yogi Patel; E/W: (1st in A) Susan Stewart and Steven Sapiro, (1st in B) Mary Murphy and Susan Cline

10/11. N/S: (1st in A) Pam Gerstner and Russ Smith; E/W: (1st in A) Hema Chary and Cheryl Ramier, (1st in B and C) Linda Young and Lisa Mark

10/16. N/S: (1st in A) Mary Sutton and Richard Sutton, (1st in B and C) Gerald Smith and Donna Smith; E/W: (1st in A) Craig Holstad and James Libby, (1st in B) Robert Belton and Lily Poole

10/18. N/S: (1st in A, B and C) Joan Buffington and Patricia Liddle; E/W: (1st in A) Harvey Lowe and Cheryl Verlander, (1st in B) Patricia Potter and Ed Bader, (1st in A) Nadine Sutter and Connie Reynolds, (1st in B) Christine Giza and William Harrison, (1st in C) Melissa Denton and Peter Harris; E/W: (1st in A) Paul Morris and Terrance Heying, (1st in B) Tony Garrett and Lily Poole

10/25. N/S: (1st in A) Edie Leo and Mary Ann McFarlane, (1st in B) Pam Gerstner and Jack Edmonds; E/W: (1st in A) Elise Marucch and Carol Ritter, (1st in B and C) Linda Young and Lisa Mark

Sun Lakes Duplicate Bridge

Alan Behr

The Sun Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club games are held at Risen Savior Lutheran Church (23914 S. Alma School Road).

Open games are held on Monday at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at 9:00 a.m. There also is a Novice game Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday a 499ers game at 1:30 p.m. (if there are enough entries in the field) and Saturday at 9:00 a.m. subject to having enough entries. Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to game time!

If you are in need of a partner for any Open Games, please contact the Players’ Pairs Assistants Eileen Utter, Kay Kennedy and Carol Warner at bridgepards@gmail.com. Please try the email first if you have access to a computer. Fees for the game are $6.00/person if you are a member of the club or $7.00/person if not a club member.

During the auction, if there is a “skip” bid, please make sure that you follow the rule and pause for an appropriate time (10 seconds) prior to making your bid. By doing this, you will not be giving your partner any unfair advantage in knowing that you were passing with any bid made. Also, make sure that you know what bids are “alertable” on the convention card. When making an alert, do not proceed to explain the alert unless asked by your opponents when it is their turn to bid.

Top game for the month went to Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling with a 75.00% game. EXCELLENT!

10/01. N/S: (1st in A and B) Cynthia O Neil and Pennie Vales; E/W: (1st in A and B) Larry Anfinson and Bob Borengasser, (1st in C) Ethel Englert and Geraldine Lecky

10/02. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B) James Utter and Eileen Utter, (1st in C) Alan Behr and Colette Goldstein; E/W: (1st in A) Larry Anfinson and Richard Catero, (1st in B) William Stone and Tod Mucci

10/04. N/S: (1st in A and B) Kitty Larson and Carol Warner; E/W: (1st in A) Eugene Condon and Maxine Poulton, (1st in B and C) Barbara Castro and Frank Maresso

10/06. N/S: (1st in A) Larry Anfinson and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Tom Reid and Frank Maresso, (1st in C) Craig Holstad and James Libby; E/W: (1st in A) Jim Wart and Charles Quenneville, (1st in B) William Stone and Tod Mucci

10/08. N/S: (1st in A) Allan Deserpa and David Rankin, (1st in B and C) Christine Giza and William Harrison; E/W: (1st in A) Sadu Marrott and John Euler, (1st in B) Linda Brock and Kathy Ronquist

10/09. N/S: (1st in A) Roberta Vider and Judy Baur, (1st in B and C) Alan Behr and Colette Goldstein; E/W: (1st in A) Sadu Marrott and Bea Cannon, (1st in B) Donna Hofer and Kitty Larson

10/11. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Patricia Sohler and Carol Gerlach, (1st in C) James Kemps and Judith Higbee; E/W: (1st in A and B) Janet Hastings and Lynda Patrick-Hayes, (1st in C) Donna Hofer and Karin Hansen

10/13. N/S: (1st in A) Larry Anfinson and Janet Daling, (1st in B and C) Linda Nelson and Frank Maresso; E/W: (1st in A) Sadu Marrott and David Zapatka, (1st in B and C) Barry Siegwart and Andi Parham

10/15. N/S: (1st in A) Lilian Yee and Sik Tong Yee, (1st in B and C) Kathleen Garrett and Barbara Castro; E/W: (1st in A) Louis Quiggle and Charles Quenneville, (1st in B) Frank Maresso and Ardith Nance

10/16. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B and C) Lindsay Cantoni and Beverly Lust; E/W: (1st in A) Sadu Marrott and Bea Cannon, (1st in B) William Stone and Tod Mucci

10/18. N/S: (1st in A) John Euler and Tom Reid, (1st in B*) Karin Molleman and Dorothy Hanko, (1st in B*) Virginia Pedersen and Jim Horton, (1st in C) Jean Whiteman and Jane McCague; E/W: (1st in A) Bob Borengasser and Charles Quenneville, (1st in B and C) Eric Larson and Kitty Larson

10/20. N/S: (1st in A and B) Pennie Vales and Don Pratt; E/W: (1st in A) Judith Euler and John Euler, (1st in B) Susan Shaver and Anne Casey

10/22. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B and C) Ron Stanek and Nancy Seamster; E/W: (1st in A*) Susan Barnett and David Zapatka, (1st in A*) Larry Anfinson and Allan Deserpa, (1st in B) Linda Brock and Kathy Ronquist

10/23. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Clifford Hudson and Kay Johnson, (1st in C) Alan Behr and Colette Goldstein; E/W: (1st in A) Robert Brower and Roger Edwards, (1st in B and C) Eric Larson and Dennis Hoffelt

* indicates a tie

IronOaks Friday Ladies Bridge

IronOaks Ladies Friday Bridge group is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote friendship and enjoy an afternoon of social, intermediate bridge. IronOaks Ladies Friday Bridge is open to all residents of Sun Lakes.

Regular play for the association is on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Friendship Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. Please be there to sign up for bridge before 12:45 p.m.

For more information, contact Linda Meylink at 480-895-9172.

Winners and hostesses for October are as follows:

10/05: 1st Irene Edmund, 2nd Carolyn Arkins; Hostesses Carolyn Arkins and Barbara Dewell

10/12: 1st Fran Carissimo, 2nd Ruth Hiner; Hostess Karen Hess

10/19: 1st Lori Strabach, 2nd Karen Hess; Hostess Karen Hess

10/26: 1st Nancy Smith, 2nd Marilyn Hartkofp; Hostesses Karen Harnish and Bev Anastasia

Saturday Morning Partnership Bridge

10/13. 1st Jim Hawkins and Rachelle Wilson, 2nd Jeanette Newman and Linda Meylink, 3rd Dick and Donna Briner; Slam: Jim Hawkins and Rachelle Wilson

10/20. 1st Dick and Donna Briner, 2nd Ellen and Elliott Bond, 3rd Doris and Ed Krenek

10/27. 1st Ellen and Elliott Bond, 2nd Donna and Jerry Smith, 3rd Doris and Ed Krenek; Slam: Bernie Ross and Dee Guthrie

11/03. 1st Karen Harnish and Lori Scharbach, 2nd Rachelle Wilson and Jim Hawkins, 3rd Nancy Smith and Jeannie Kitzman; Slam: Karen Harnish and Lori Scharbach

11/10. 1st Bev Anastasia and Joan Silver, 2nd Donna and Jerry Smith, 3rd Gae and Peter Hall; Slam: Nancy Smith and Jeannie Kitzman