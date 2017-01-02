“Bring out the Bling” is the theme for the March 29 annual Charitable Luncheon/Fashion Show presented by the St. Steven’s Ladies Guild. This event will take place at the Oakwood Country Club, 24218 S. Oakwood Boulevard, Sun Lakes, Arizona and will feature outfits by Calle Rose Boutique Fashions. Doors open for boutique shopping at 10:00 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Come early to shop, get your raffle tickets for the special gift baskets, door prizes and the 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $35 and will be offered to Guild Members at the January 9 meeting, then to the public afterwards.

For ticket information call Pat Camp at 415-317-6088 or Monica Dickens at 480-619-2797. They go quickly, so call early.