Camera Club begins summer schedule

A photograph comes down to its impact upon the viewer. What does it take to create impact? Is it the subject matter, the lighting or the technical composition? Some images are tack-sharp yet can offer no emotional connection without an interesting subject matter. Other images are soft and break all the rules of composition yet leave you breathless. A great photograph stands the test of time, and chasing its creation is why we love photography.

The Sun Lakes Camera Club will be starting its summer schedule in May. Our club is a great way to practice, learn and excel with your photographic journey. We will have another eventful summer planned with learning and on-site excursions around Arizona. We are just one club in a larger network in the state. Find a fellow member or two and reach out to another group in Sedona, Phoenix or Tucson to go adventure seeking. Not sure where to start? Then begin with asking our President Burt Williams, PSA Regional Representative John Livoti or ACCC Representative Lynn Thompson.

Featured Images: Our club members really outdid themselves. Paul LeSage’s image of St. Edward Catholic Church in Palm Beach, Florida, received first place in the digital, techniques category. Capturing three separate images with his Nikon D7100 and Tamron 16-300 lens, Paul used Photomatix Pro 5, an HDR imaging program, and Lightroom to merge and edit the final image. Grey Crowned Crane by Shelley Hughes received second place in the digital, open category. Native to Africa, Shelley captured her crane portrait at the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park after a club presentation by Kathleen Reeder on wildlife photography. Dale Willey’s image of Looking Back to the Beginning was taken in Washington, D.C. The reflections in the Vietnam War Memorial and leading lines to the Washington Monument certainly bring us back with gratitude. Wayne Divoky’s Massi Cattle Drive’s impactful image “drives” the point home, too. Congratulations, members, beautiful photography!

Meetings: Our next meeting will be on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. Reminder: there will be no competition meetings during our summer schedule, May through September. Keep up-to-date with events and notifications on our website, sunlakescameraclub.com. New members are always welcome to drop in and find out more at any meeting. Safe travels and happy shooting.

The Sun Lakes Camera Club (SLCC) meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club from October through April. During the summer, the club meets on the first Thursday of each month in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. For more information about the SLCC and its activities, call SLCC President Burt Williams at 602-354-0266, Vice President Jan Ballard at 602-621-3344 or past President John Livoti at 480-895-6880, or visit our website at sunlakescameraclub.com.