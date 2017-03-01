Card making class

Linda Smart

Join us on the second Saturday of every month to make two greeting cards with an Independent Stampin’ Up Demonstrator. Class fee is $5 and includes everything you need! The cards will be completed during your choice of two class times; 9:30 a.m OR 11:00 a.m. Each class is limited to 20 participants; therefore, registration is required in advance. Please contact Debbie by email at debbieleib@hotmail.com or phone her at 480-766-2366 to register and secure your place! Class is held in the Oakwood Sewing Room (near the HOA patrol office and ceramics room).