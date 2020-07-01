Card Making Class

Linda Smart

Join us on the second Saturday of every month to make two greeting cards with an Independent Stampin’ Up Demonstrator. Class fee is $5 and includes everything you need! Doors open at 9:20 a.m. The cards will be completed during the class session which begins at 9:30 a.m. The class is limited to 15 participants; therefore, registration is required in advance. Please contact Debbie by email at debbieleib@hotmail.com or phone her at 480-766-2366 to register and secure your place! Class is held in the Oakwood Sewing Room (near the HOA Patrol Office and Ceramics Room).